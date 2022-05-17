Purchase Access

Larry D. Anderson

Larry D. Anderson, 85, of Weiser, died May 8, 2022 in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Charles Timothy “Tim” Hensley

Charles Timothy “Tim” Hensley, 64, of Fruitland, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Patricia D. Spokas

Patricia D. Spokas, of Ontario, died May 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.

