Paul William Hall Jr

Paul William Hall Jr, 75, died Nov. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Rodney Dean Precht

Rodney Dean Precht, 67, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 27, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

