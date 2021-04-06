Evalyn Mcintyre
Evalyn Mcintyre, 77, of Ontario, died April 3, 2021, at an adult care facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Jay L. Stone
Jay L. Stone, 78, of Fruitland, died April 4, 2021, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Kristina Gaye White
Kristina Gaye White, 53, of New Plymouth, died April 4, 2021, at home in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.