Charles Aney, Sr.

Charles Aney, Sr., 87, of Nyssa, died March 5, 2022 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Douglas R. Bowers

Douglas R. Bowers, 61, of Jordan Valley, died March 6, 2022 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Carol Jeanell Needs

Carol Jeanell Needs, 66, of Payette, died March 7, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center — Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

