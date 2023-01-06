Today's Notices Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Orville Glenn BalzerOrville Glenn Balzer, 78, of Ontario, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Peggy J. FrostPeggy J. Frost, 87, of Ontario, died suddenly Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Lauren E. HollawayLauren E. Hollaway, 22, of Meridian, died suddenly at her home Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Charles MorseCharles Morse, 90, of Weiser, died Dec. 31, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ontario Orville Glenn Balzer Idaho Arrangement Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Direction Today Charles Morse Lauren E. Hollaway Funeral Home Peggy J. Frost Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit