Today's Notices May 17, 2023

Radolfo V. Marostica
Radolfo V. Marostica, 92, formerly of Ontario, died May 14, 2023 at a local Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Merton "Sam" Nightingale
Merton "Sam" Nightingale, 89, of Council, died May 5, 2023 in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Liduvina Remirez
Liduvina Remirez, 71, of Weiser, died May 8, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Apolonia O. Rodriguez
Apolonia O. Rodriguez, 94, of Nyssa, died May 13, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.

Gaspar E. Guerra Rodriguez
Gaspar E. Guerra Rodriguez, 57, of Nyssa, died May 13, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.

Wilbur Wellington
Wilbur Wellington, 96, of Weiser, died May 9, 2023 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.