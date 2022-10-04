Today's Notices Oct 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marlene Dahnke-ReelMarlene Dahnke-Reel, 85, of Ontario, died Oct. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Russell HaggertyRussell Haggerty, 84, of Weiser, died Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.James Franklin WilhiteJames Franklin Wilhite, 70, of Caldwell, died Oct. 2, 2022 at a local care facility of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Russell Haggerty Funeral Chapel Today Notice Direction Marlene Dahnke-reel Ontario James Franklin Wilhite Caldwell Arrangement Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists