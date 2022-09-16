Today's Notices Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elaine Elizabeth HouseElaine Elizabeth House, 94, formerly of Fruitland, died Sept. 15, 2022, in Wilder. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Connie JenkinsConnie Jenkins, 57, of Ontario, died Sept. 13, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Loretta MitchellLoretta Mitchell, 67, of Weiser, died Sept. 11, 2022, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Eula E. StewartEula E. Stewart, 85, of Ontario, died Sept. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.LeeRoy WilsonLeeRoy Wilson, 85, of Fruitland, died Sept. 12, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Payette. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leeroy Wilson Payette Arrangement Today Notice Direction Funeral Chapel Connie Jenkins Ontario Eula E. Stewart Funeral Home Elaine Elizabeth House Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists