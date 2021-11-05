Scott R. Ellwood

Scott R. Ellwood, 49, of Weiser, died Nov. 3, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Yoneko Kanetomi

Yoneko Kanetomi, 99, of Ontario, died Nov. 1, 2021 in Ontario. Arrangements under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Clifford Deryl Morgan

Clifford Deryl Morgan, 86, of Payette, died Nov. 1, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Donna Shepherd-Comyford

Donna Shepherd-Comyford, 74, of Vale, died Nov. 1, 2021 at her home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

David E. Wagnon

David E. Wagnon, 77, of Weiser, died Oct. 20, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

