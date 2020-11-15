Larry Galloway

Larry Galloway, 77, of Parma, died on Nov. 13, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Calvin Haueter

Calvin Haueter, 87, of Harper, died on Nov. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Charles Leonard Williams

Charles Leonard Williams, 70, of Ontario, died on Nov. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Roger Williams

Roger Williams, 84, of Ontario died on Nov. 12, 2020 at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Tags