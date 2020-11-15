Larry Galloway
Larry Galloway, 77, of Parma, died on Nov. 13, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Calvin Haueter
Calvin Haueter, 87, of Harper, died on Nov. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Charles Leonard Williams
Charles Leonard Williams, 70, of Ontario, died on Nov. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Roger Williams
Roger Williams, 84, of Ontario died on Nov. 12, 2020 at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.