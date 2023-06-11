Today's Notices Jun 11, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Juan HuertaJuan Huerta, 86, of Weiser, died June 7, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Franklin Gene LaFleurFranklin Gene LaFleur, 67, formerly of Adrian, died Jan. 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.Susan M. SappSusan M. Sapp, 73, of Weiser, died May 24, 2023 at a Meridian Idaho Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Hospitals Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit