Weldon Branch, 90, of Midvale, died Nov. 30, 2022 in Midvale. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Linda Darlene Dick, 63, of Ontario, died Dec. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Thomas C. Gray, 92, of Vale, died Nov. 29, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.

Tiana M. Riordan, 52, formerly of Payette, died Nov. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

Vada M. Wenick, 97, of Ontario, died Nov. 29, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.

Judith P. Windham, 79, Gresham, died Nov. 29, 2022 at a Vale Oregon care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.