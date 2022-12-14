Today's Notices Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven D. EavensonSteven D. Eavenson, 64, of Nyssa, died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienakaemper Chapel, Nyssa.Joyce D. HusseyJoyce D. Hussey, 85, of Vale, died Dec. 12, 2022 at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Leonel Lombera PérezLeonel Lombera Pérez, 59, of Ontario, died Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.Jeffrey 'Jeff' SpringerJeffrey "Jeff" Springer, 52, of Midvale, died Dec. 10, 2022, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Ila V. WilbergIla V. Wilberg, 89, of Fruitland, died Dec. 6, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joyce D. Hussey Arrangement Boise Hospital Funeral Chapel Ontario Direction Today Funeral Home Ila V. Wilberg Leonel Lombera Perez Jeffrey Springer Steven D. Eavenson Architecture Nyssa Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit