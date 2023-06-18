Today's Notices Jun 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert BellRobert Bell, 92, of Nampa, died June 11, 2023 in Nampa. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Carl P. KincaidCarl P. Kincaid, 94, of Ontario, died June 15, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.Jacquelyne WardJacquelyne Ward, 74, of Payette, died suddenly at her home June 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit