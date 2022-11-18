Today's Notices Nov 18, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerry Lee DeFranceJerry Lee DeFrance, 90, of Payette, died Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PayetteThomas OkaiThomas Okai. 64. of Nyssa, died May 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon.Sandra J. RoderickSandra J. Roderick, 62, of Ontario, died Nov. 16, 2022 at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.Juanita M. RuizJuanita M. Ruiz, 85, of Weiser, died Nov. 16, 2022 at a Weiser care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Jack RuleJack Rule, 86, of Ontario, died Nov. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jack Rule Ontario Arrangement Direction Funeral Chapel Today Notice Juanita M. Ruiz Care Facility Sandra J. Roderick Jerry Lee Defrance Thomas Okai Architecture Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit