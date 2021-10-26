Today's Notices Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. William Anthony BurtWilliam Anthony Burt, 89, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 25, 2021, at a care facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Stanley W. BybeeStanley W. Bybee, 85, of Nyssa, died Oct. 25, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.Dena E. HaleDena E. Hale, 91, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 23, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Ronnie Jerrell KeatleyRonnie Jerrell Keatley, 83, of Payette, died Oct. 20, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Bennie M. LangleyBennie M. Langley, 91, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 22, 2021, at a care facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Leslie William NashLeslie William Nash, 82, of Weiser, died Oct. 20, 2021, in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Virginia Vee ‘Cissy’ SmithVirginia Vee “Cissy” Smith, 82, of Payette, died Oct. 23, 2021. at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Sherri Lynn StelljesSherri Lynn Stelljes, 66, of Parma, died Oct. 23, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ronnie Jerrell Keatley Arrangement Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Today Notice Direction Allyson Chavez Ontario Funeral Chapel Leslie William Nash Caldwell Funeral Home Stanley W. Bybee Architecture Nyssa Lienkaemper Chapel Bennie M. Langley Sherri Lynn Stelljes Payette Virginia Vee Smith Dena E. Hale Emmett Care Facility Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists