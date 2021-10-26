William Anthony Burt

William Anthony Burt, 89, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 25, 2021, at a care facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Stanley W. Bybee

Stanley W. Bybee, 85, of Nyssa, died Oct. 25, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Dena E. Hale

Dena E. Hale, 91, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 23, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Ronnie Jerrell Keatley

Ronnie Jerrell Keatley, 83, of Payette, died Oct. 20, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Bennie M. Langley

Bennie M. Langley, 91, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 22, 2021, at a care facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Leslie William Nash

Leslie William Nash, 82, of Weiser, died Oct. 20, 2021, in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Virginia Vee ‘Cissy’ Smith

Virginia Vee “Cissy” Smith, 82, of Payette, died Oct. 23, 2021. at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Sherri Lynn Stelljes

Sherri Lynn Stelljes, 66, of Parma, died Oct. 23, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

