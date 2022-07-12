Purchase Access

Janice H. Dickenson

Janice H.Dickenson, 80, of Ontario died June 19, 2022, in Hawaii. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Donna Marilyn Jones

Donna Marilyn Jones, 83, of Payette, died July 8, 2022, in Garden City, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

George Kautz Sr.

George Kautz Sr., 85, of Weiser, died July 8, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

