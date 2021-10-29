Barbara Burningham

Barbara Burningham, 103, of Nyssa, died Oct. 27, 2021 at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

Shirley A. Brunmeier

Shirley A. Brunmeier, 86, of Payette, died Oct. 26, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Judy (Chaney) Byrne

Judy (Chaney) Byrne, 61, formerly of Adrian, died Oct. 25, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Andreason’s Cremation and Burial, Springfield, Oregon.

Elinor Elaine Estes

Elinor Elaine Estes, 74, of Weiser, died Oct. 16, 2021 at a care facility in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Shirley Rose Favinger

Shirley Rose Favinger, 74, of Fruitland, died Oct. 28, 2021 at her home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Elvie Gonzales

Elvie Gonzales, 66, of Nyssa, died Oct. 25, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

John Holliday

John Holliday, 81, of Nyssa, died October 27, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

James Leroy Jensen

James Leroy Jensen, 76, of Payette, died Oct. 25, 2021 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

John Kennedy

John Kennedy, 68, of Ontario, died Oct. 28, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

Carolyn F. Wilkerson

Carolyn F. Wilkerson, 100, of Cambridge, died Oct. 24, 2021 in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

