Barbara BurninghamBarbara Burningham, 103, of Nyssa, died Oct. 27, 2021 at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.Shirley A. BrunmeierShirley A. Brunmeier, 86, of Payette, died Oct. 26, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Judy (Chaney) ByrneJudy (Chaney) Byrne, 61, formerly of Adrian, died Oct. 25, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Andreason's Cremation and Burial, Springfield, Oregon.Elinor Elaine EstesElinor Elaine Estes, 74, of Weiser, died Oct. 16, 2021 at a care facility in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Shirley Rose FavingerShirley Rose Favinger, 74, of Fruitland, died Oct. 28, 2021 at her home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Elvie GonzalesElvie Gonzales, 66, of Nyssa, died Oct. 25, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.John HollidayJohn Holliday, 81, of Nyssa, died October 27, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.James Leroy JensenJames Leroy Jensen, 76, of Payette, died Oct. 25, 2021 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.John KennedyJohn Kennedy, 68, of Ontario, died Oct. 28, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.Carolyn F. WilkersonCarolyn F. Wilkerson, 100, of Cambridge, died Oct. 24, 2021 in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.