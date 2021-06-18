Jessie Elaine Balderson-Maartman

Jessie Elaine Balderson-Maartman, 94, of Weiser, died June 14, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Maxine Nichols

Maxine Nichols, 82, of Fruitvale, died June 11, 2021, in Fruitvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Willis Brent Shimozono

Willis Brent Shimozono, 65, of Weiser, died June 12, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Rosa Vendrell

Rosa Vendrell, 72, of Nyssa, died June 13, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Joanne Ward

Joanne Ward, 70, of Ontario, died June 15, 2021 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

