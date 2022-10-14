Today's Notices Oct 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elaine OaksElaine Oaks, 96, of Vale, died Oct. 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.Robert ‘Bob’ Arley ShawRobert ”Bob” Arley Shaw, 84, of Parma, died in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Jose VargusJose Vargus, 46, of Fruitland, died Oct. 12, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.Michelle D. WoodMichelle D. Wood, 64, formerly of Ontario, died Oct. 11, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michelle D. Wood Ontario Idaho Boise Arrangement Funeral Chapel Today Funeral Parlor Jose Vargus Garden City Robert Arley Shaw Funeral Architecture Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists