Today's Notices Dec 20, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Danny R. Bewley-MillsDanny R. Bewley-Mills, 30, of Ontario, died Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Yolanda OzunaYolanda Ozuna, 66, of Ontario, died Dec. 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Norma PerdueNorma Perdue, 102, of Nyssa, died Dec. 18, 2022, at a Nyssa Care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Danny R. Bewley-mills Ontario Arrangement Direction Funeral Chapel Today Notice Yolanda Ozuna Home Norma Perdue Nyssa Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit