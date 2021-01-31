Rosa T. Cassano
Rosa T. Cassano, 66, Boise, died January 27, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
William Shore
William “Bill” Robert Shore, 79, of Council, died January 12, 2021 in Council. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Harold Ward
Harold H. Ward, 91, of Weiser, died January 28, 2021 in Nampa. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
