Bill Lambeth
Bill Ralph Lambeth, Sr., 86 of Parma, passed away November 7, 2020 at his home in Parma. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Jerry Matlock
Jerry Matlock, 69, of Fruitland died Sunday, Nov. 8 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Bill Noah
Bill Noah, 97, of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5 at his home in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
James Sutterfield
James Sutterfield, 77, of New Plymouth died Friday, Nov. 6. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.