Robert Caward

Robert Caward, 82, of Payette, died Nov. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Gary Elvidge

Gary Elvidge, 82, of Parma, died Nov. 2, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario, Oregon.

Ignacio Fuentes

Ignacio Fuentes, 91, of Ontario, died Nov. 4, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

Carl Cecil Marshall

Carl Cecil Marshall, 69, of Payette, died Nov. 5, 2021 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

