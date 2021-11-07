Today's Notices Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Robert CawardRobert Caward, 82, of Payette, died Nov. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Gary ElvidgeGary Elvidge, 82, of Parma, died Nov. 2, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario, Oregon.Ignacio FuentesIgnacio Fuentes, 91, of Ontario, died Nov. 4, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.Carl Cecil MarshallCarl Cecil Marshall, 69, of Payette, died Nov. 5, 2021 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Caward Arrangement Funeral Chapel Today Notice Direction Janelle P. Seward-neiger Ontario Assisted Living Lienkaemper Chapel Gary Elvidge Parma Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario Ignacio Fuentes Oregon Carl Cecil Marshall Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists