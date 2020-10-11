Today's notices Oct 11, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Lisa Mary GonzalezLisa Mary Gonzalez, 54, of Nyssa, died Oct. 5, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nyssa Lisa Mary Gonzalez Arrangement Lienkaemper Chapel Today Notice Direction Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit