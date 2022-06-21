Purchase Access

Barbara Jean Belknap

Barbara Jean Belknap, 81, of Ontario and formerly of Fruitland, died June 18, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Robin Jacoby

Robin Jacoby, 64, of Ontario, died June 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

