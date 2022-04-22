Purchase Access

Newel K. Clifford Jr.

Newel K. Clifford Jr., 77, of Weiser, died April 20, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Thomas J. Hunt

Thomas J. Hunt, 77, of Ontario, died April 21, 2022, at his home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Nicholas ‘Nick’ D. Moore

Nicholas “Nick” D. Moore, 82, of Boise, died April 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Robert E. Ridout

Robert E. Ridout, 87, of Weiser, died April 18, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

