Maria Guadalupe Lopez Iniguez

Maria Guadalupe Lopez Iniguez, 78, of Fruitland, died Aug. 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Myrna Frances Mason

Myrna Frances Mason, 90, of Nyssa, died Aug. 13, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Laura Kathrine Ruby

Laura Kathrine Ruby, 79, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Johnny Tambunga

Johnny Tambunga, 47, of Weiser, died Aug. 10, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Harry Richard Wilson

Harry Richard Wilson, 83, of Boise, died Aug. 15, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Patricia A. Windom

Patricia A. Windom, 64, of Vale, died suddenly Aug. 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

