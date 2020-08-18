Maria Guadalupe Lopez Iniguez
Maria Guadalupe Lopez Iniguez, 78, of Fruitland, died Aug. 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Myrna Frances Mason
Myrna Frances Mason, 90, of Nyssa, died Aug. 13, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Laura Kathrine Ruby
Laura Kathrine Ruby, 79, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Johnny Tambunga
Johnny Tambunga, 47, of Weiser, died Aug. 10, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Harry Richard Wilson
Harry Richard Wilson, 83, of Boise, died Aug. 15, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Patricia A. Windom
Patricia A. Windom, 64, of Vale, died suddenly Aug. 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.