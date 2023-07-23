Today's Notices Jul 23, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bennie Gardner Bennie Gardner, 86, of Weiser, Idaho, died July 20, 2023, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. Mary Francis Hopkins Mary Francis Hopkins, age 95, of Weiser, formerly of Ontario, OR died peacefully July 21, 2023 in Weiser, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit