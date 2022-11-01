Today's Notices Nov 1, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert ‘Bob’ MaagRobert “Bob” Maag, 78, of Jamieson, died Oct. 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.Virginia Mae RiggsVirginia Mae Riggs, 90, of Nampa, died Oct. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Maag Jamieson Arrangement Nampa Funeral Home Direction Yraguen Chapel Virginia Mae Riggs Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists