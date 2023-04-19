Today's Notices Apr 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lorin V. KautzLorin V. Kautz, 80, of Fruitland, died April 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Jimmie S. MizutaJimmie S. Mizuta, 96, of Vale, died April 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Shirley Ann NeibergerShirley Ann Neiberger, 85, of Payette, died April 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Advertising Religion Ethnology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit