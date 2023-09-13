Today's Notices Sep 13, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lynn KoehnLynn Koehn, 77, of New Plymouth, ID died September 9, 2023 in Meridian, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unions Psychology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit