Iva J. Davis

Iva J. Davis, 81, of Payette, died March 14, 2022, at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario, Oregon.

Gary Lynn Duff

Gary Lynn Duff, 66, of Payette, died March 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen.

Lola M. Karnes

Lola M. Karnes, 72, of Weiser, died March 10, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Rosann Lang

Rosann Lang, 83, of Vale, died March 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

James Benjamin Poynor

James Benjamin Poynor, 73, of Weiser, died March 14, 2022 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan, 69, of Weiser, died March 9, 2022, in Caldwell. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Laura L. Vollmer

Laura L. Vollmer, 66, of Council, died March 14, 2022, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

