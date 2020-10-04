Today's notices Oct 4, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. John L. EchanisJohn L. Echanis, 95, of Ontario, died Oct. 1, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John L. Echanis Ontario Assisted Living Arrangement Lienkaemper Chapel Direction Local Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit