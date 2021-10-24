Billie Jim Fletcher

Billie Jim Fletcher, 80, of Parma, died Oct. 16, 2021 at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Ervil “Ardell” Garner

Ervil “Ardell” Garner, 88, of Middleton, formerly of Fruitland, died Oct. 5, 2021 at a care facility in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

D’Alessandro Nicholas

D’Alessandro Nicholas, 78, of Ontario, died Oct. 20, 2021 at St. Alphonsus in Boise. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Enedina Elias Perez

Enedina Elias Perez, 69, of Weiser, died Nov. 20, 2021 in Meridian. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags