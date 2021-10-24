Today's Notices Oct 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Billie Jim FletcherBillie Jim Fletcher, 80, of Parma, died Oct. 16, 2021 at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.Ervil “Ardell” GarnerErvil “Ardell” Garner, 88, of Middleton, formerly of Fruitland, died Oct. 5, 2021 at a care facility in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.D’Alessandro NicholasD’Alessandro Nicholas, 78, of Ontario, died Oct. 20, 2021 at St. Alphonsus in Boise. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.Enedina Elias PerezEnedina Elias Perez, 69, of Weiser, died Nov. 20, 2021 in Meridian. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Enedina Elias Perez Funeral Home Today Arrangement Notice Direction Nathaniel Stringer Nampa Lienkemper Chapel Billie Jim Fletcher Caldwell Care Parma Alessandro Nicholas Highway Ontario Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists