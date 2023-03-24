Today's Notices Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald JohnsonDonald Johnson, 79, of Ontario, died March 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Gary Saburo MatsumuraGary Saburo Matsumura, 77, of Ontario, died March 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Springer and Sons Aloha Funeral Home.June Natsuko MorinagaJune Natsuko Morinaga, 94, of Ontario, died March 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.Velma RhodesVelma Rhodes, 87, died peacefully March 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel of Payette.Carol StarksCarol Starks, 64, of Fruitland, died peacefully at her home March 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel of Payette.Dennis TolmanDennis Tolman, 69, of Ontario, died at his home March 21, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit