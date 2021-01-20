Edna Atkinson

Edna Viola Atkinson, 62, of Parma, died January 18, 2021 at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Marylee Bowles

Marylee Bertha Ann Bowles, 64, of Ontario, died January 17, 2021 at home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Monty Miller

Monty Miller, 61, of Caldwell, formerly of Council, died January 4, 2021 in Caldwell. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Darlene Panike

Darlene Panike, 89, of Weiser, died January 18, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Robert Wilcox

Robert David Wilcox, 70, of Payette, died January 19, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.

