Edna Atkinson
Edna Viola Atkinson, 62, of Parma, died January 18, 2021 at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
Marylee Bowles
Marylee Bertha Ann Bowles, 64, of Ontario, died January 17, 2021 at home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Monty Miller
Monty Miller, 61, of Caldwell, formerly of Council, died January 4, 2021 in Caldwell. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Darlene Panike
Darlene Panike, 89, of Weiser, died January 18, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Robert Wilcox
Robert David Wilcox, 70, of Payette, died January 19, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.