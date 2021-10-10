Ervil Ardell Garner

Ervil Ardell Garner, 88, formerly of Fruitland, died Oct. 5, 2021 in a Boise nursing home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Richard Lee Gilmer

Richard Lee Gilmer, 78, of Council, died Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center — Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

David Greening

David Greening 78, of Adrian, Oregon died at home on Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario. Leila M. Lockett.

Leila M. Lockett

Leila M. Lockett, 83, of Weiser, died Oct. 6, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Alton “Ollie” Prouty

Alton “Ollie” Prouty, 82, of Weiser, died Oct. 6, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

