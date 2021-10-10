Today's Notices Oct 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Ervil Ardell GarnerErvil Ardell Garner, 88, formerly of Fruitland, died Oct. 5, 2021 in a Boise nursing home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.Richard Lee GilmerRichard Lee Gilmer, 78, of Council, died Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center — Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.David GreeningDavid Greening 78, of Adrian, Oregon died at home on Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario. Leila M. Lockett.Leila M. LockettLeila M. Lockett, 83, of Weiser, died Oct. 6, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Alton “Ollie” ProutyAlton “Ollie” Prouty, 82, of Weiser, died Oct. 6, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ervil Ardell Garner Caldwell Nursing Home Arrangement Care Funeral Chapel Boise Funeral Home Leila M. Lockett Ollie Weiser Ontario David Greening Oregon Richard Lee Gilmer Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists