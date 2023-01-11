Today's Notices Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lauren E. HollawayLauren E. Hollaway, 22, of Fruitland, died suddenly in Meridian Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Isadora 'Izzy' H. SellerIsadora “Izzy” H. Seller, 97, of Fruitland, died peacefully Jan. 6, 2023 in Fruitland, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Idaho Isadora H. Seller Arrangement Direction Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Today Notice Lauren E. Hollaway Funeral Chapel Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit