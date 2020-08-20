Karen B. Gitzen

Karen B. Gitzen, 76, of Ontario, died Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Ethel Jessup

Ethel Jessup, 89, of Midvale, died Aug. 15, 2020, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Ila Mae Mills

Ila Mae Mills, 97, of Ontario, died Aug. 13, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Tags

Load comments