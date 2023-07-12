Today's Notices Jul 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shirley GoodmanShirley Goodman, 80, of Ontario, died July 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.Ralph Dick MeyerRalph Dick Meyer, 96, formerly of Nyssa, died July 8, 2023 at a local care facility of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapels.Adela MurilloAdela Murillo, 85, of Weiser, died July 8, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Esther TateEsther Tate, 78, of Ontario, died July 8, 2023 in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Eric "Ric" WesthoffEric "Ric" Westhoff, 75, of Fruitland, died July 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Botany Music Singing Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit