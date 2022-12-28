Today's Notices Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save L. Dwyane BennettL. Dwyane Bennett, 86, of Caldwell, passed away December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.Rosalie I CrumpRosalie I Crump , age 88, of New Plymouth, Idaho, died on December 19, 2022 in Hermiston, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon.Christine Dee HahnChristine Hahn, age 54, Payette, ID died peacefully December 22, 2022 at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Duane SimpsonDuane Simpson 84, of Ontario passed away at his home on Friday, December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Phillip SmithPhillip Smith, 73, formerly of Ontario, passed away December 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremantion. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Duane Simpson Ontario Arrangement Christine Dee Hahn Idaho Direction Pass Away Oregon Hermiston Rosalie I Crump Phillip Smith Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit