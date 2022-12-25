Today's Notices Dec 25, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Susan Louise (Kessler) ChandlerSusan Louise (Kessler) Chandler, 82, of Vale passed away December 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Ontario Or.Guy DarnerGuy Darner, 81 of Nyssa passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Clyde Douglas WarnerClyde Douglas Warner 71, of Fruitland, ID died peacefully December 22, 2022 at the hospital in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nyssa Guy Darner Arrangement Pass Away Funeral Chapel Ontario Direction Chandler Susan Louise Idaho Clyde Douglas Warner Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit