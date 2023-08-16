Today's Notices Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Irene McCommomIrene McCommom, 85, of Weiser, Idaho died August 11, 2023, in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Lynn A. StockdaleLynn A. Stockdale, age 76, of Fruitland, ID died peacefully August 5, 2023 in Payette, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit