Today's Notices Aug 18, 2023

Darlene J. Keele
Darlene J. Keele, 85, of Ontario died on Aug. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemaper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.

Joyce Maurice
Joyce Maurice, 79, of Weiser, died July 22, 2023, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Earl Harland Roark
Earl Harland Roark, 77, of New Plymouth died on Aug. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Shirley Alene Simpson
Shirley Alene Simpson, 95, of Ontario died Aug. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.

Marilyn Slinders
Marilyn Slinders, 88, of Ontario died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.