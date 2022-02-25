Purchase Access

Phyllis Emmons

Phyllis Emmons, 95, of Ontario, died Feb. 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Robert Frederick Johanek

Robert Frederick Johanek, 77, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 22, 2022, in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

