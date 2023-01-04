Today's Notices Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louis Emil HeidelbergerLouis Emil Heidelberger, 96, of Ontario, died Jan. 3, 2023, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Ida B. McAllisterIda B. McAllister, 78, of Ontario, died Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Barry RogersBarry Rogers, 71, of Weiser, died Dec. 30, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Donald WolfeDonald Wolfe, 81, of Vale, died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ida B. Mcallister Ontario Arrangement Direction Funeral Chapel Today Notice Donald Wolfe Funeral Home Barry Rogers Louis Emil Heidelberger Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit