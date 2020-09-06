Today's notice Sep 6, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Frank George DutraFrank George Dutra, 80, of Meridian, formerly of Ontario, died Sept. 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Neptune Society. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frank George Dutra Neptune Society Arrangement Ontario Direction Today Notice Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit