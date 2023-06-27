Today's Notice Jun 27, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maxine A. HomsherMaxine A Homsher, 96, passed away June 22, 2023. Formally of Payette. Arrangements by Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel.Mary C. Winters "Christine"Mary C. Winters "Christine", 75, of Vale, passed away on June 21, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit