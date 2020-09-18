Today's notice Sep 18, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Marvin Randal PetersonMarvin Randal Peterson, 77, of Fruitland, died Sept. 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marvin Randal Peterson Arrangement Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Today Notice Direction Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit